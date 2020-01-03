Skip to site footer
An Evening with Morten Gamst Pedersen

The popular Norwegian player is returning to Ewood Park for a Q&A event on Friday January 10th

2 Hours ago

Rovers supporters are invited to attend a special evening with former favourite Morten Gamst Pedersen.

The Norwegian international is returning to Ewood Park on Friday January 10th for an exclusive Q&A event in the Premier Suite from 6.30pm.

Tickets are priced at just £10 for 1875 Club members and £15 for non-members, and include a pie and complimentary drink. Tickets will go on sale from the Roverstore (eticketing.co.uk/onerovers / 01254 372000) on Monday and are expected to sell fast, so we advise that fans book early to avoid disappointment.

Pedersen arrived at Ewood Park from Tromso in August 2004 and would go on to become one of the most popular players in Rovers’ recent history.

A set-piece specialist, he scored 48 goals in 349 appearances for the club, including a brilliant brace in a 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, a late winner in an FA Cup triumph over Burnley and a sensational volley against Fulham in the first home game of the 2005-06 season.

A loyal and great servant of the club for nine years, Pedersen departed for Turkish side Kardemir Karabukspor in August 2013, having garnered a reputation as one of the most consistent and finest left-footed players in the Premier League.

The 38-year-old, who has spent the past four years back at his first club, Tromso, is looking forward to being back at Ewood Park, where he created countless memorable moments, and we hope as many supporters as possible take up this opportunity to welcome him ‘home’.


