Accept it and move on

Gemma Donnelly admitted that the manner of Rovers’ FA Cup exit was far from ideal but says the task now is to focus on preparing for Sunday’s league game at home to Durham.

Women’s Super League side Liverpool were at their clinical best, running out 8-1 winners at Bamber Bridge, with four goals in each half condemning the Blues to their heaviest defeat of the season.

“We were under no illusions that today’s game was going to be super tough,” Donnelly said post-match.

“For us it was about trying to keep the score to a minimum and put in a performance worthy of competing against a top side.

“They were just far better than us in every aspect across the park, they were fitter, stronger, faster. That’s what you get from a Super League club.

“They were deserved winners, well done to them and good luck in the next round.”

Rovers grabbed a goal back when Ellie Stewart converted a penalty won by Saffron Jordan, but it wasn’t enough to seriously trouble the Reds.

“Our goal lulled us into a false position. While it’s good to score, it probably kicked them into another gear, which is probably just what we didn’t need.

“From our own performance, in the first-half probably three of the four goals we conceded were from our own mistakes so that was disappointing.

“Second-half I thought we did much better until the last 10 or 15 minutes when legs went and fatigue set in.

“They just had quality across the park and I was just looking at their bench thinking are the going to give a run out to some of their fringe players or development players and they just kept coming.

“The positive today is that we’ve been able to field a full bench and given some of our Development players a chance.

“When we introduced them they looked lively, they did what was asked of them, but just inexperience and naivety was evident and the difference between professionals and fringe players.

“It’s a learning curve and while no one likes getting beat in such fashion, we accept it and that they were a better team than us.

“We’ll watch the game back and see what we could have done better.

“We have to give credit to the players because we fielded a young team and they stuck to the task and did the best that they could. We’ve just been completely outplayed.”

