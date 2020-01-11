Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved more than a solitary point picked up at home to Preston North End at a drizzly Ewood Park.

Adam Armstrong opened the scoring early on with his eighth goal of the campaign before Josh Harrop levelled things up later in the first half.

Played in tough conditions in East Lancashire, Rovers had the better of the contest and came close to winning it late on when Armstrong's cross-shot clipped the post before Tosin Adarabioyo saw his scissor kick clawed away by visiting goalkeeper Declan Rudd.

And speaking afterwards, Mowbray was left agitated that his side didn't get more for their efforts against Alex Neil's Lilywhites.

“It was a typical derby game in that nobody gave an inch, it was up and down, almost territorial," Mowbray reflected after the game.

“On the balance of the game, I felt we had the better chances. They scored a wonder goal. It was attritional game I would say, as you might expect in a derby match.

“We weren’t helped by [Corry] Evans going off so early and [Ryan] Nyambe going off so early in the second half.

“Like I say, we went toe-to-toe, had shots on target, had the ball around their box. I think if there was one team that was going to win it then it would have been us, but it wasn’t to be.

“We hit the post. Adam Armstrong bent one in, everyone missed it, it clips the post and Gallagher couldn’t get on the end of it.

“Tosin had a chance at the back stick that the ‘keeper clawed out of the corner, Holtby had a strike early on that the ‘keeper saved as well.

“The chances we had, we probably deserved more than the one goal.

“It was a derby game that was fittingly played in weather conditions that are typical in the north-west of England. We shared the spoils and we have to move on.”