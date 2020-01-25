A good day all round, admits Barr

Billy Barr was a happy man as a goal in each half ensured Rovers continued their 100% winning record in the Premier League Cup group stages with a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace's Under-23s.

Jack Vale was involved in both strikes; bagging the first just before half time before setting up Luke Brennan to double the home side's advantage with just over 20 minutes remaining.

It was a dominant performance from the youngsters, who could have had more on home turf, with Stefan Mols have two good chances midway through the second half.

It was to be a deserved win though, with Rovers keeping hold of their place at the summit of Group G.

“I’m pleased with the whole performance," Barr said when reflecting on the victory.

“I thought we started really well and created a few good chances, mainly through Jack Vale.

“We got a bit sloppy midway through the first half but finished the game really well.

“I thought that we created more chances today than we have in any of our games and got the result, which is great. We need to learn to stay on the ball longer, get into better positions and to really work the opposition.

“Jordan [Eastham]’s not had that much to do, the defenders have defended well and when we’ve got it right we’ve got it right well."

Vale proved to be the standout performer for Rovers on the day with a goal and an assist against Shaun Derry's Eagles, and Barr was delighted to see the Welsh starlet show his class following a tough last couple of weeks for the youngster.

“We know what Jack’s got," he added.

"He’s not had as much game time this season as he’d have liked and he had a little injury recently as well.

“He’s only trained twice in the last couple of weeks and you could see that towards the end of the half through bad decision making.

“But he’s scored and assisted the other, so he goes home happy and there’s progression there for him.

“I thought we could have finished the game with six or seven goals if our shooting boots were on."