Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Commercial

A big win means big discounts!

Enter the code 5NILWIN to get 20% off online purchases in the Roverstore!

3 Hours ago

To celebrate Rovers hitting five goals past Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, we're offering 20% off every full priced item in the Roverstore.

A Lewis Holtby brace in between a Cameron Dawson own goal put Rovers in command at Hillsborough at half time, before further strikes from Darragh Lenihan and Sam Gallagher earned a huge win as the visitors ran riot against a shell-shocked Owls.

The win was our biggest in a league game since October 2001 and we think that's a good enough reason for savings galore in the Roverstore.

You can get 20% off all full priced items online by using the code 5NILWIN.

Please note that this offer is only valid online, with the code needed when you get to the online checkout.

Browse the full collection at roverstore.co.uk and kit yourself out for the remainder of the season.

Don’t forget that Club Cash can be earned and redeemed on all retail purchases, to check your current balance visit my-rovers.co.uk.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

2020 vision for half the price!

14 January 2020

Keep track of everything throughout this year by purchasing your official Rovers calendar from the Roverstore.

Read full article

Commercial

The big Roverstore sale!

12 January 2020

Rovers fans can bag themselves a bargain in the Roverstore sale, with huge savings throughout the store, now including up to 20% certain items.

Read full article

Commercial

Meet Morten in the Roverstore!

11 January 2020

Rovers legend Morten Gamst Pedersen will be making a weekend of it at Ewood Park and you can come and meet our former star!

Read full article

Commercial

Kit yourself out this Christmas!

22 December 2019

Christmas is the time for giving, so we're giving everyone 20% off replica shirts for a limited time only.

Read full article

Commercial

Commercial

The big Roverstore sale!

12 January 2020

Rovers fans can bag themselves a bargain in the Roverstore sale, with huge savings throughout the store, now including up to 20% certain items.

Read full article

Commercial

Meet Morten in the Roverstore!

11 January 2020

Rovers legend Morten Gamst Pedersen will be making a weekend of it at Ewood Park and you can come and meet our former star!

Read full article

Commercial

Programme preview: Preston North End (H)

10 January 2020

Bradley Johnson is the cover star for this weekend's matchday programme against Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Commercial

Track every ground, Rovers goal and game with Sky Bet EFL Rewards

10 January 2020

Whether you’re passing through the Rovers turnstiles every home fixture or voyaging the country to tick off those must visit EFL grounds… there’s nothing quite like matchday.

Read full article

View more