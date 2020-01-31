Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Commercial

+6,000 winning fans and counting on Sky Bet EFL Rewards

The 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season has not disappointed so far with +1,000 games played and +2,400 goals scored

4 Hours ago

The 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season has not disappointed so far with +1,000 games played and +2,400 goals scored…

But that’s just the beginning!

The Sky Bet EFL Rewards app has rewarded over 6,000 fans for simply checking in on matchday and showing their support for their club this season.

Fans can also track every goal, every ground and every game they’ve been to with weekly matchday stats - updated instantly.

Here’s a preview of what is coming up on the app:

Download the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App now to

#ShowYourSupport


Advertisement block

Related articles

Commercial

Track every ground, Rovers goal and game with Sky Bet EFL Rewards

10 January 2020

Whether you’re passing through the Rovers turnstiles every home fixture or voyaging the country to tick off those must visit EFL grounds… there’s nothing quite like matchday.

Read full article

Commercial

Win a pair of Season Tickets EVERY DAY until Christmas Eve

18 December 2019

EVERYDAY until Christmas Eve, Sky Bet EFL Rewards are giving away a pair of Season Tickets and it's this easy to get involved…

Read full article

Commercial

Win a pair of Rovers season tickets this Christmas with Sky Bet EFL Rewards

6 December 2019

Show your support for Rovers over the festive fixtures, brave the rain, wind and snow, and you could be walking away with a pair of season tickets.

Read full article

Commercial

Commercial

Join us for Mind United: Yorkshire 3 Peaks

30 January 2020

This summer, we’re joining Mind for Mind United, the ultimate challenge to raise funds and awareness for mental health.

Read full article

Commercial

My Rovers – Your single login for news, retail and tickets!

24 January 2020

As part of a digital account overhaul, we are pleased to introduce My Rovers account across many of our digital platforms.

Read full article

Commercial

A big win means big discounts!

20 January 2020

To celebrate Rovers hitting five goals past Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, we're offering 20% off every full priced item in the Roverstore.

Read full article

Commercial

The big Roverstore sale!

12 January 2020

Rovers fans can bag themselves a bargain in the Roverstore sale, with huge savings throughout the store, now including up to 20% certain items.

Read full article

View more