2020 vision for half the price!

Keep track of everything that's going on for the rest of this year with your Rovers calendar!

Just now

Keep track of everything throughout this year by purchasing your official Rovers calendar from the Roverstore.

2019 is over, 2020 is here, and we've decided to slash the price of our official club calendar!

It's the final day of our big January Roverstore sale and we've got one final bargain to help you out. 

It is of course that time of year where you start to jot down what you're doing and where you'll be this year, and we're here to assist you.

Originally priced at only £8, you can now pick your calendar up for just £4!

Our calendar is out now and available to purchase both in store and online.

If you can't make it to the store then you can buy online by clicking here.


Commercial

Meet Morten in the Roverstore!

11 January 2020

Rovers legend Morten Gamst Pedersen will be making a weekend of it at Ewood Park and you can come and meet our former star!

Commercial

Roverstore open today!

23 December 2018

Starting your shopping in the run up to the big day later this week? Roverstore is here to help you out along the way!

Club News

Net yourself a double deal at Roverstore!

16 December 2018

Christmas is coming, and another weekend means there's another great deal to be had at Roverstore, starting from today!

Commercial

Put your shirt on Chapman!

29 January 2019

Rovers new boy Harry Chapman has chosen his shirt number for this season, and to celebrate his arrival and his choice, we're offering fans 11% off items at the Club Shop.

Club News

Club News

We weren't sharp enough in the final third

3 Hours ago

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 1-1 Preston North End

4 Hours ago

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 1-1 Preston North End

5 Hours ago

Club News

Injury update: Corry Evans

19 Hours ago

Corry Evans could be set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a facial injury in the 1-1 draw against Preston North End.

