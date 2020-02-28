Win prizes with My Rovers!

As you may have seen last month, we are undergoing some digital improvements at Rovers.

As such, you'll now need to create a new My Rovers account in order to keep up to date with the latest news, manage your communication preferences, and purchase tickets or retail from the club.

This account will offer a single sign in across these systems, making it easier for you as a supporter and ensuring that we can communicate with you according to your preferences.

If you create your account by 29th February 2020*, you will be entered into a draw to win one of these great Rovers prizes:- Rovers away shirt signed by Adam Armstrong (one to win) and/or a copy of Football Manager 2020 (ten to win).

If you are yet to create your My Rovers account, there is a one time account creation and linking process.

As a previous ticket purchaser, once you register and complete your profile, you will see your Client Reference Number ready to link this to your My Rovers account.

If you are shown more than one Client Reference Number, it is important to select the one you use to purchase tickets.

If you'd like to read our FAQs on the process, you can do so HERE.

You can read more about the new My Rovers account HERE, including how to access support if you require it when setting up your account.

To register your account, click here.

*All fans creating a My Rovers account by midnight on Saturday 29th February 2020 will be entered into the draw.