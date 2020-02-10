We've all got to play our part

There are still 45 points to play for ahead of tomorrow night's game against Hull City, and Tony Mowbray says there's no time to waste for his side.

Rovers currently sit six points outside the play-off places in the Championship prior to the midweek test against the Tigers at Ewood Park.

Needing wins under their belt to keep in check with the teams above them, Mowbray believes his team are capable of really making a charge towards the top six in the final part of the 2019-20 campaign.

After all, the squad have shown already this season that they're more than capable of stringing positive results together.

An eight-game unbeaten run towards the back end of 2019 saw Rovers rack up an impressive four-game winning streak to really put them in play-off contention.

Should the team produce similar, it could really set up a mouth-watering finale as the race for the top six heats up.

“The season’s running down now, the games are running down, and we’re six points off the play-offs now, but we need to claw that gap back," he admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of Tuesday's contest with Grant McCann's outfit.

“You can only do that by playing well, scoring goals and winning games. We have to take the belief and the confidence that we can score goals.

“The big majority of teams in this league still believe they can get into the play-offs if they can find their consistency.

“Everybody has to come and try and score goals, that’s what I’ve said ever since we lost Dack through injury. [Adam] Armstrong’s played his part recently, Sam Gallagher needs to score more goals.

“We’ve lost that natural player to play between the lines, but need to find someone else to step up, whether that’s [Ben] Brereton, [Dominic] Samuel or Danny Graham," he added.

“We’re trying to add threat to our team."