We totally deserved the win

Tony Mowbray was thrilled to see his side's patience pay off after three goals in seven sublime second half minutes sealed a vital victory over Hull City.

In baltic conditions at Ewood Park, Rovers were rampant in the final 20 minutes against the Tigers, with Darragh Lenihan getting the ball rolling before Adam Armstrong's scorching effort flew into the top corner soon after.

Things were to get even better for Mowbray's men a moment later, with Dominic Samuel scoring his first league goal since 2017 to wrap up the points on home turf and return Rovers to winning ways in style.

“It was a frustrating night for long spells, and yet we could have been in front within the first 20 seconds," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers after the contest.

“Adam had a one-on-one with the ‘keeper and it turned into a frustrating first half.

“We spoke at half time about how we’ve got to keep going, got to quicken things up, because although we got in some good areas we lacked that finishing touch, that final pass.

“We played pretty poorly in the first 10 or 15 minutes of the second half and that gave them some encouragement.

“That prompted the changes and that impacted the team. Thankfully we’re talking about a 3-0 victory.

“I’m delighted for the defenders and the goalkeeper for getting that clean sheet, and it’s great for Lenihan, who is also on fire in front of goal.

“Armstrong, once again, was a real threat in the final third, and I’m delighted for Samuel, having been out injured for so long, to get a goal when the opportunity arose. It’s fantastic for him.

“We have to take chances. We had 26 shots at their goal and had 71% possession."

With both sides battered by injuries to key players, Mowbray admits that the plan was always to try and target Hull's young centre backs.

And that was exactly how it worked out in what was mainly a dominant performance against Grant McCann's visitors.

“We built the game up as if we should be beating Hull at home," he added.

"They had injuries, like ourselves, but we felt we had to go out there and attack their young defenders.

“As the clock ticked away, we didn’t want it to turn into a game where we go to gung-ho and lose 1-0.

“But thankfully it ran our way. Lenihan popped up with our first, Armstrong scores a wonder-goal and Samuel gets a finish.”