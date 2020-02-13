Skip to site footer
We head to the capital in high spirits

Bradley Johnson assisted two goals on Tuesday night, and a repeat display at Charlton would be just perfect for the midfielder

1 Hour ago

As well as producing the nitty gritty on Tuesday night, there may be many out there that didn't realise Bradley Johnson assisted two of the three goals Rovers scored against Hull City that evening.

Ticket News

Ticket news: Charlton Athletic (A)

12 February 2020

The 32-year-old has been back in the team in recent games, and the Londoner is expected to keep his place in the side when the team head to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The experienced campaigner, who reached the play-off final with Derby County last term, says Rovers will head south full of confidence not just because of the result, but also because of the performance levels, too.

“Everyone is buzzing after Tuesday night, because it was a difficult game for us," he said ahead of the encounter against the Addicks.

“We expected to win, but it was a tough game for us, especially at the start of the second half.

“We thankfully got the job done in the end and it was a really good result for us. This time of the season, you don’t care how the results come, whether it be a 1-0 or a 3-0.

“The scoreline made things look better, but it’s important at this stage of the season to get the results and stay in and around the pack.

“I think it’s been spoken about that when the team went 1-0 up they would more often than not concede a goal.

“But we have a lot more experience in the squad now, players who have been in this league for many years, such as myself, Stewy [Downing], Danny [Graham].

“It’s all about game management, especially when you have a tight lead, it’s about soaking up the pressure," he added.

“We’re in a good position, we’re chasing the teams above us, and we know what’s at stake if we put a good run together."


