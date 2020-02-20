We head south full of confidence

Tony Mowbray says his side will head to Brentford with no fear and in buoyant mood when the two teams meet for the final time at Griffin Park this weekend.

The promotion-chasing Bees have had a fine season so far, as they look to sign off their final campaign at their ground in style.

But Rovers have also been in fine fettle and know that a win will secure a place in the play-offs for a couple of hours at least.

It's an early kick-off in west London, and Mowbray confesses that he's looking to use the confidence from recent results and the reverse fixture against the Bees earlier in the season at Ewood Park.

“We’re in the middle of a decent run and we should be going to Brentford in confident mood," the boss told iFollow Rovers ahead of the encounter.

“When you think of the positive results at Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic, where we kept two clean sheets, created plenty of chances and scored some goals, that’s a reason why.

“But with total respect to those two sides, Brentford are a different kettle of fish.

“As we felt last year, their quality shone through and our injuries kept rolling on through, finishing the game with 10 men.

“It was a strange game down at Brentford last year with [Bradley] Dack coming off, [Danny] Graham coming off, [Darragh] Lenihan coming off.

“We lost five goals as well, so we’re mindful of what a good team they are, what good individuals they have and how good their recruitment has been.

“We can take the positivity and the confidence from our recent record on the road to test ourselves, have a go, be positive and attack," he revealed.

“Let’s see if we can go down there with the confidence from the 1-0 win against them at Ewood earlier in the season.

“It’s a game we should look forward to on the back of some good recent results.”