Rovers Ladies forward Georgia Walters has been named in the Wales Women’s senior squad for next month’s international fixture.

The 26-year-old is in the squad for Wales’ friendly against Estonia in Wrexham on Friday 6 March, (7pm).

It forms part of a training camp for the 24-player squad, which takes place between 2 and 10 March.

Walters was called up to the final squad of 2019, but is waiting to make her international bow.

Good luck, Georgia!