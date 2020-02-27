Skip to site footer
Use midweek frustration as weekend motivation

Bradley Johnson says the frustrating draw against Stoke City has to act as an extra incentive this weekend

15 Hours ago

Bradley Johnson says Rovers have to use the frustration from Wednesday night as the extra incentive to beat Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Ticket News

Ticket news: Swansea City (H)

22 Hours ago

Michael O'Neill's Potters visited Ewood in midweek and stifled the game to head back to Staffordshire with a point for their efforts.

The draw moves Rovers closer to the play-off places, with the team now only four points away from breaking into the Championship's top six.

And ahead of what Johnson admits will be a tricky test against Steve Cooper's Swans, who sit a point and a place below Rovers in the table, he believes it will be a completely different battle to midweek.

“It was a tough game for us on Wednesday night, against a team who were hard to break down," he said to iFollow Rovers ahead of Saturday's encounter

“Had we scored in the first half then it would have been a different game. On another day we might have won it, but it shows now that teams come to Ewood and fear us.

“We need to keep sticking at it to create chances, but it’s tough when teams only come to defend. We’ve picked up a point in midweek so we can look forward to Saturday now.

“There are a lot of games still to come and there are lots of twists and turns.

“We can stay confident and hopefully we’ll be there or there abouts at the end of the season.

“We’re not far away, and we have a few tough games to come at home especially. We need to fight to the end."

With both sides fighting to squeeze into the play-offs, the 32-year-old adds that these crunch clashes can be crucial to where you end a campaign.

Swansea's trip will be the first of five encounters against the current top ten that Rovers still have to face before the campaign comes to a close.

“You want to pick up points against the teams around you," he added defiantly.

“Swansea are a tough team and I don’t think they’ll come and play the same way Stoke did in the week.

“We had a good result down at Swansea earlier in the season, so we’ll prepare as well as we can to hopefully get the three points."


