Rovers Under-23s’ penultimate Premier League 2 away trip of the season has been moved to a new date.

The game against Manchester City, which was due to be played at the City Football Academy on Friday April 3rd, will now take place on Monday April 6th (kick-off 7pm).

Billy Barr’s side are currently seventh in the PL2 table, two points and two places above Manchester City, who won the reverse fixture at Leyland 3-0 thanks to goals from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Jayden Braaf (2).