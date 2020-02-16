Tosin: Great to get the job done

Back-to-back victories have lifted Rovers to within three points of the play-off places in the Championship, with Tosin Adarabioyo proving to be a big reason behind the rise.

The 22-year-old was part of the team that earned a second clean sheet in the space of four days, and he did his bit at the other end too.

His second goal of the season gave Rovers clearer daylight at The Valley, after John Buckley had opened the scoring earlier in the first half.

“We’re obviously delighted with the result because it was a tough game in tough conditions, but we managed to get the job done," he beamed after the encounter against the Addicks.

“It was very tough, the wind didn’t help, but we did well and used it to our advantage to get the win.

“We knew all this week what the conditions would be like, and prepared for that and the game plan worked."

And on his goal, he admits he was fortunate with it, but was pleased to be in the right place at the right time to find the back of the net.

“It hit my shin to be honest, but you take it," he said with a grin. "You have to get yourself in a position to score a goal.

“Our main focus was about going out there and defending well. We all know each other’s game well now and we’re one big group.

"We’re doing very well and it’s perfect for us.

"We knew how close it would be to get in the play-offs this season, so we just need to keep going in the remaining games."