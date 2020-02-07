Time to get back on track

Rovers Ladies boss Gemma Donnelly says her players know the importance of taking a positive result from the weekend’s game against Coventry United Ladies.

United sit just a point behind the Blues, who do have two games in hand on their opponents.

But both teams will want to start looking up the table rather than over their shoulder, as the Championship reaches the business end of the season.

“It’s a huge game,” Donnelly admitted speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Butts Park Arena.

“Results from last weekend would suggest that, looking at the table, we’re still right in the pack of teams in difficulty at the bottom.

“But one or three points could pull us again even further away from that.”

Both sides suffered defeat last time out - Coventry going down 3-2 to London City Lionesses despite taking a two-goal lead, while Rovers were beaten 2-0 by Durham at Bamber Bridge.

“Coventry themselves will be looking for points in the game of course so it’s all to play for.

“We’ve reflected on the Durham game, but didn’t want to overthink what could have been. The fact is that we didn’t secure the points and we must focus on this weekend.

“The coaching team assessed what we could improve on for Sunday and what we didn’t quite get right.

“We’ve taken that into this week and prepared well for Coventry.”

