Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Time to get back on track

Gemma Donnelly looks ahead to Rovers’ trip to face Coventry United

Just now

Rovers Ladies boss Gemma Donnelly says her players know the importance of taking a positive result from the weekend’s game against Coventry United Ladies.

United sit just a point behind the Blues, who do have two games in hand on their opponents. 

But both teams will want to start looking up the table rather than over their shoulder, as the Championship reaches the business end of the season. 

“It’s a huge game,” Donnelly admitted speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Butts Park Arena. 

“Results from last weekend would suggest that, looking at the table, we’re still right in the pack of teams in difficulty at the bottom. 

“But one or three points could pull us again even further away from that.”

Both sides suffered defeat last time out - Coventry going down 3-2 to London City Lionesses despite taking a two-goal lead, while Rovers were beaten 2-0 by Durham at Bamber Bridge. 

“Coventry themselves will be looking for points in the game of course so it’s all to play for.

“We’ve reflected on the Durham game, but didn’t want to overthink what could have been. The fact is that we didn’t secure the points and we must focus on this weekend. 

“The coaching team assessed what we could improve on for Sunday and what we didn’t quite get right. 

“We’ve taken that into this week and prepared well for Coventry.” 

Follow all the match action on Twitter, @RoversLadies. 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Scoreline didn’t fully reflect the game

3 February 2020

Gemma Donnelly felt her Rovers side were unlucky to go down 2-0 at home to Durham, with both goals coming in the second-half of a closely contested game.

Read full article

Ladies

Video: Unlucky not to take a point

2 February 2020

Read full article

Ladies

Retaining league status our full focus

31 January 2020

Rovers return to league action at Bamber Bridge this Sunday for what is only their second Championship fixture of the year, (2pm).

Read full article

Ladies

Accept it and move on

27 January 2020

Gemma Donnelly admitted that the manner of Rovers’ FA Cup exit was far from ideal but says the task now is to focus on preparing for Sunday’s league game at home to Durham.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Preview: Coventry United Ladies v Rovers Ladies

20 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are looking to record back-to-back away league victories for the first time this season as they face Coventry United Ladies on Sunday, 2pm.

Read full article

Ladies

Injury update

5 February 2020

Rovers’ first-half against Durham was disrupted by two nasty looking injuries to Lauren Thomas and Ellie Fletcher.

Read full article

Ladies

Rovers Ladies joins as football unites to kick off biggest ever conversation on mental health

5 February 2020

Rovers Ladies is uniting with football clubs across the country to kick off the biggest ever conversation on mental health.

Read full article

Ladies

It’s great to be here

4 February 2020

New Rovers Ladies signing Georgia Walters felt it was the right time to make the move to East Lancashire and test herself in the Championship.

Read full article

View more