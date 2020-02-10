Ticket news: Charlton Athletic (H)

Tickets are now on sale for Rovers Ladies' Women’s Championship match at home to Charlton Athletic.
The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday 1 March, 2pm, at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge.
Gemma Donnelly's side are aiming to do the double over the Addicks, who they defeated 2-1 in the first fixture of 2020.
Ticket prices are as follows:
|
Unreserved Seating/Standing
|
Adult
|
Concession (Over 65s/18-21)
|
Junior (U18s)
|
Advanced
|
£5
|
£3
|
£2
|
On the day
|
£5
|
£3
|
£2
Call 01254 372000, visit the Roverstore or click here to get yours!
If you have already purchased a Three-Game ticket, this is still valid for the fixture.