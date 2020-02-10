Skip to site footer
Ticket news: Charlton Athletic (H)

Tickets are now on sale for Rovers Ladies' next home fixture

Just now

Tickets are now on sale for Rovers Ladies' Women’s Championship match at home to Charlton Athletic.

The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday 1 March, 2pm, at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge.

Gemma Donnelly's side are aiming to do the double over the Addicks, who they defeated 2-1 in the first fixture of 2020. 

Ticket prices are as follows:

 Unreserved Seating/Standing

Adult

Concession (Over 65s/18-21)

Junior (U18s)

Advanced

£5

£3

£2

On the day

£5

£3

£2

Call 01254 372000, visit the Roverstore or click here to get yours!

If you have already purchased a Three-Game ticket, this is still valid for the fixture. 


