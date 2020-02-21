Thriving Ryan grateful for the support

It took until October for Ryan Nyambe to start a league game in 2019-20, but the improvement from the 22-year-old has left it impossible for the Namibia international to not be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

The right back has been in arguably the best form of his career, rampaging forward at will as well as delivering his defensive duties when needed.

Nyambe's been so crucial for Rovers, he's been on the losing side just once in his last 14 appearances, which dates all the way back to the 1-0 home win over Brentford.

And ahead of the reverse fixture against the Bees at Griffin Park, a typically modest Nyambe insists credit has to be given to others for his outstanding displays.

“There was a game against Sheffield United in the cup when I played and just before the game started, about an hour before on the pitch, we were shaking hands and Derrick Williams said ‘show them, show what you’ve got’," he said ahead of the trip to the capital.

“I thought I might as well give all I could, be confident, and then that gives you the platform not to be afraid of anything.

“It was hard being out of the team, but you have to take it on the chin. That’s football and it can change in a second. You have to be prepared mentally.

“It’s happened before so I know how to deal with it, but it’s still upsetting. You have to put it to one side and each training session do things properly.

“It’s a team game, as a person and player you improve by your surroundings, you become adaptable and as a person you grow,” he added.

“That’s down to my team-mates, the person I’ve become today and the coaches and of course of the fans.

“If you’re not getting pushed by the people around you then you’re not going to succeed, so I’m grateful to them.

“I’m taking baby steps, feeling really good, positive and every chance I get in training or matches I just try and be positive to keep me going.

“In training I work more than I should do, after training I try and stay out all the time, even when the weather is like this, and do the basics that help you improve with the coaches."