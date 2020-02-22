This club means everything to me

A lot has changed at Rovers since the day Tony Mowbray walked through the door as newly-appointed first team manager three years ago today.

Although the boss couldn't keep Rovers in the second tier after overseeing the final 15 outings of 2016-17, he marshalled an instant return to the Championship with a memorable 2017-18 campaign.

That was just the beginning of a much-changed mentality at Ewood Park, and following consolidation last term, Rovers now find themselves only three points off the play-off places prior to today's encounter at Brentford.

And when reflecting on his now 1,095 days in the job, Mowbray's proud of the changes made throughout infrastructure of the club.

“I think when I look back, the type of players we had three years ago and the type of players we have now were very different," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“The attacking options we had then were pretty good. We had Lucas Joao, who went to Reading from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, and is an immense talent on his day.

“Marvin Emnes of course, he’s another lad who can be absolutely brilliant, and Sam Gallagher was her at the time as well.

“The forward end of the pitch, with Danny Graham scoring goals as well, we only lost three of those 15 games at the start and still found a way to drop out of the division.

“It was tough on the team because they worked extremely hard for me, and after that we had a good season in League One.

“In hindsight, that was probably a good time to re-birth, to set new standards and new demands on the team, and reconnect with the fans and show that the team was going to work and fight for the badge and the club.

“It sounds a bit corny but I try to love every club that I manage.

“You throw your heart and soul into the job. I do live away from my family and I do make a commitment to this club, seeing my kids twice a week.

“I leave the burden of three almost teenage boys to my wife to manage. What does the club mean to me? It means everything to me because this is the job I’m doing and I’m a professional."

Looking forward, the boss believes there's still work to be done, and has grand plans for the future as he looks to continue the upward curve under his leadership.

“I’d like to get this club to a point where the stadium is over-flowing because the team is that good and the people want to come and watch every week, knowing that they will get goals and excitement," he added.

“We keep trying to grow the club and to put assets in the club where teams are phoning about our players because they’re doing really well.

“We want a club that people look at playing Blackburn Rovers and know they’re in for a game on any given day, home or away.

“Let’s keep going, keep building the club with assets and keep growing.”