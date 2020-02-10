The week ahead...

We're all set for another busy week of events involving the first team, Under-23s, Ladies and the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust...

Tuesday 11th February: Rovers will be looking for a league double when Hull City head to Ewood Park in the Championship, kick-off 7.45pm for this one. The game has been designated as this season’s NCS matchday, which sees us promoting this fantastic opportunity that Blackburn Rovers Community Trust offers to hundreds of 15 to 17-year-olds every summer. Keep an eye out around the stadium for our awareness stall in Jack’s Fanzone and involvement in events from graduates from the programme.

Thursday 13th February: It's our Sliding Doors night in Blues, which runs from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

Friday 14th February: It's our Men in Sheds night in Strikers' Lounge at Ewood Park. Don't miss this opportunity for men to come together and overcome isolation with mental and physical health benefits through a variety of interesting social activities. The event runs from 4pm-6pm.

Friday 14th February: It's our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Youth Club night. The fun starts in Strikers' Lounge at Ewood Park between 6pm to 8pm. Please note this is for ages 11+.

Friday 14th February: It's our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Youth Club night. The fun starts in the Livesey All Age Centre in Blackburn between 3.15pm to 5.15pm. Please note this is for ages 8-11.

Friday 14th February: It's our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Youth Club night. The fun starts in the Knott Street Centre in Darwen between 7pm to 9pm. Please note this is for ages 11-16.

Friday 14th February: Leyland is the venue as Billy Barr's Development Squad host Southampton at the Lancashire FA HQ, kick-off 7pm.

Saturday 15th February: The first of two trips to the capital in a week, with a voyage to Charlton Athletic for Rovers, kick-off 3pm at The Valley.

Saturday 15th February: Rover The Dog will be among the special guests at the grand unveiling of the newly revamped community facilities at Greenfield Community Centre on Green Lane. Catch him there from around 1pm if you’re not able to travel to Charlton.

