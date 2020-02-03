The week ahead...

We're all set for another busy week of events involving the first team, Under-23s, Ladies and the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust...

Monday 3rd February: The Development Squad are in action at the Rovers Academy, with Derby County's Under-23s heading to Brockhall Village for a Premier League 2 outing, kick-off 12pm.

Monday 3rd February: The latest Blackburn Rovers Sports College open night looks forward to welcoming year 10 and 11 pupils to check out their future options; head to the classrooms on the ground floor of the Darwen End between 6pm and 8pm.

Thursday 6th February: Remember The Rovers – open to any fans aged 50 and over, especially those with Alzheimer’s or dementia – welcomes club vice president George Root to recount a lifetime of wonderful memories supporting and directing the club. Delivered in partnership with Age UK Blackburn with Darwen, it runs from 10.30am to midday in the Directors’ Guest Lounge, with the £1 admission including free hot drinks, biscuits and a quiz.

Thursday 6th February: It's our Sliding Doors night in Blues, which runs from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

Friday 7th February: It's our Men in Sheds night in Strikers' Lounge at Ewood Park. Don't miss this opportunity for men to come together and overcome isolation with mental and physical health benefits through a variety of interesting social activities. The event runs from 4pm-6pm.

Friday 7th February: It's our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Youth Club night. The fun starts in Strikers' Lounge at Ewood Park between 6pm to 8pm. Please note this is for ages 11+.

Friday 7th February: It's our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Youth Club night. The fun starts in the Livesey All Age Centre in Blackburn between 3.15pm to 5.15pm. Please note this is for ages 8-11.

Friday 7th February: It's our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Youth Club night. The fun starts in the Knott Street Centre in Darwen between 7pm to 9pm. Please note this is for ages 11-16.

Friday 7th February: The Development Squad are in Premier League Cup action against Middlesbrough Under-23s, with Heritage Park the venue for the 7pm kick-off.

Saturday 8th February: A first February outing at Ewood Park sees Fulham make the long trip north, kick-off 3pm against Scott Parker's Londoners.

Sunday 9th February: A trip to the Butts Park Arena sees Rovers Ladies head south to take on Coventry United Ladies, kick-off 2pm.

For further details on this week's goings on and the remainder of February, please click here.