Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Swansea City

Two changes to the team see starts for Elliott Bennett and Dominic Samuel against the Swans at Ewood

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for today's encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Following suspension to Darragh Lenihan, Elliott Bennett comes into the side at right back, with Ryan Nyambe shifting across to centre back.

Elsewhere, Dominic Samuel earns a start in the final third, with Stewart Downing dropping into central midfield, whilst Bradley Johnson drops to the substitutes bench.

For the visitors, former Rovers loanee Matt Grimes, who appeared 13 times for us during a spell in the 2015-16 campaign, captains the Swans.

Jordon Garrick coming in for Aldo Kalulu is the only alteration from Steve Cooper from the starting XI that took to the field against Fulham in midweek.

Kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, tickets remain available for the contest, but if you can't make it then you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.

Rovers: Walton, Bennett (c), Nyambe, Adarabioyo, Bell, Travis, Downing, Samuel, Rothwell, Gallagher, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Johnson, Graham, Chapman, Brereton, Rankin-Costello, Buckley.

Swansea City: Woodman, Rodon, Fulton, Grimes (c), Brewster, Ayew, Bidwell, Naughton, Gallagher, Garrick, Cabango.

Substitutes: Mulder, Dyer, Kalulu, Wilmot, Dhanda, Roberts, Cullen.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Rise to the challenge this weekend

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Rothwell relishing the end-of-season run-in

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Matchday timetable: Swansea City (H)

23 Hours ago

What's going on at Ewood throughout Saturday? We host Swansea City at Ewood Park and here's our matchday timetable for the main event against The Swans...

Read full article

Club News

Rothwell: It's great to be back

28 February 2020

The return of Joe Rothwell handed Tony Mowbray a timely boost going into the midweek encounter against Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more