Team news: Rovers v Swansea City

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for today's encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Following suspension to Darragh Lenihan, Elliott Bennett comes into the side at right back, with Ryan Nyambe shifting across to centre back.

Elsewhere, Dominic Samuel earns a start in the final third, with Stewart Downing dropping into central midfield, whilst Bradley Johnson drops to the substitutes bench.

For the visitors, former Rovers loanee Matt Grimes, who appeared 13 times for us during a spell in the 2015-16 campaign, captains the Swans.

Jordon Garrick coming in for Aldo Kalulu is the only alteration from Steve Cooper from the starting XI that took to the field against Fulham in midweek.

Kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, tickets remain available for the contest, but if you can't make it then you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.

Rovers: Walton, Bennett (c), Nyambe, Adarabioyo, Bell, Travis, Downing, Samuel, Rothwell, Gallagher, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Johnson, Graham, Chapman, Brereton, Rankin-Costello, Buckley.

Swansea City: Woodman, Rodon, Fulton, Grimes (c), Brewster, Ayew, Bidwell, Naughton, Gallagher, Garrick, Cabango.

Substitutes: Mulder, Dyer, Kalulu, Wilmot, Dhanda, Roberts, Cullen.