Team news: Rovers v Stoke City

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to the starting XI for tonight's crunch league encounter with Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Having emerged off the bench on Saturday at Brentford, Sam Gallagher comes in to start in place of John Buckley.

The other alteration sees Joe Rothwell return following almost a month out of action with a hamstring injury picked up against Queens Park Rangers last month.

Derrick Williams remains injured and misses out, but Mowbray's been boosted by the return to fitness of Joe Rankin-Costello, who comes back into the squad.

Adam Armstrong will be eager to continue his fine form on his 100th appearance for Rovers in all competitions, whilst Stewart Downing appears for a 500th start in the league.

Elsewhere, Lewis Travis makes his 50th league start for the club.

The only change made by Michael O'Neill is Nathan Collins coming into the team in place of James Chester, who drops to the bench.

Ex-Rovers loanee Mame Biram Diouf joins Chester as a substitute for Stoke. The Senegalese international appeared 30 times in all competitions for the club during his spell at Ewood Park in 2010-11.

Tom Ince, whose father Paul is a former Rovers boss, is expected to take his place on the right flank for tonight's visitors.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and if you can't make it, you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Travis, Johnson, Downing, Rothwell, Gallagher, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Graham, Samuel, Brereton, Bennett, Rankin-Costello, Buckley.

Stoke City: Butland, Smith, Batth, Collins, Martins Indi, Thompson, Ince, Allen (c), Clucas, Powell, Campbell.

Substitutes: Davies, Vokes, Chester, Diouf, Gregory, Oakley-Boothe, Cousins.

Referee: Darren Bond.