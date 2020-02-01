Team news: Middlesbrough v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting lineup for today's game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

One Joe replaces another with Rankin-Costello coming in for a first league start in place of the injured Rothwell, who suffered a slight hamstring strain against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.

Ex-Boro winger Stewart Downing, who appeared 404 times for today's hosts across two spells, starts against the club who are managed by brother-in-law Jonathan Woodgate.

Ryan Nyambe makes his 100th league appearance for Rovers as he aims to continue his fine form at right back, whilst Adam Armstrong is one strike off 50 league goals in his career.

Former Rover Rudy Gestede is available on the bench for the home side and is joined by Britt Assombalonga on the bench, but loan playmaker Patrick Roberts and Daniel Ayala are out through injury.

New signing Ravel Morrison, who arrived on loan from Sheffield United late last night, hasn't been registered in time to play and misses out.

Kick-off today is at 3pm and you can track all the action on iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.

Middlesbrough: Pears, Nmecha, Fry, Johnson, Tavernier, Spence, Fletcher, Saville, Howson (c), Wing, McNair.

Substitutes: Meijas, Clayton, Assombalonga, Gestede, Wood, Coulson, O'Neill.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Adarabioyo, Lenihan (c), Bell, Travis, Downing, Gallagher, Holtby, Rankin-Costello, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Williams, Johnson, Graham, Samuel, Brereton, Bennett.