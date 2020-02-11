Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Hull City

Two changes to the team see returns to the side for Elliott Bennett and Danny Graham at Ewood Park

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his team for tonight's Sky Bet Championship contest against Hull City at Ewood Park.

An injury to Joe Rankin-Costello sees Elliott Bennett return to the starting XI and take the armband, whilst Sam Gallagher has picked up slight groin injury, which allows Danny Graham to play against one of his former clubs.

Adam Armstrong will play in attack, starting for the 150th time in his club career and hunting down a 50th league goal against a side who he scored against in this fixture last term.

Bradley Johnson starts in midfield, and a tinker to the team may well see Stewart Downing shift across to the left flank, with Bennett likely to line up on the right.

For the visitors, Grant McCann has opted to bring Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks in for the injured Eric Lichaj and benched Tom Eaves, in two changes to the team from the one that started at Reading a few days ago.

Wilks earns a starting berth having scored in the draw at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Deadline day signing Marcus Maddison will look to provide the creative spark in midfield, where his is joined by stand-in skipper Jackson Irvine and Daniel Batty.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm, tickets remain available for the contest, but if you can't make it then you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Johnson, Travis, Bennett (c), Downing, Armstrong, Graham.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Williams, Chapman, Samuel, Davenport, Brereton, Buckley.

Hull City: Long, McKenzie, McLoughlin, Elder, Maddison, Da Silva Lopes, Batty, Honeyman, Irvine (c), Magennis, Wilks.

Substitutes: Ingram, Eaves, Kingsley, Lewis-Potter, Bonds, Berry, Smith.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

28 January 2020

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged side for tonight's encounter against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

18 January 2020

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting lineup for today's clash against Sheffield Wednesday from the side that began against Preston a week ago.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

1 January 2020

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for today's clash against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Birmingham City

26 December 2019

Tony Mowbray has made six changes to his starting lineup for today's clash against Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Half-term holiday meet and greet

5 Hours ago

Rovers stars Adam Armstrong and Darragh Lenihan will be special guests in the Roverstore at Ewood Park next week.

Read full article

Club News

Matchday timetable: Hull City (H)

6 Hours ago

What's going on at Ewood throughout tonight? We host Hull City at Ewood Park and here's our matchday timetable for the main event against the Tigers...

Read full article

Club News

Much-changed Tigers a tricky test

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Football Origins with Sam Gallagher

9 Hours ago

Sam Gallagher is next in line to step up to the plate in our 'Football Origins' feature...

Read full article

View more