Team news: Rovers v Hull City

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his team for tonight's Sky Bet Championship contest against Hull City at Ewood Park.

An injury to Joe Rankin-Costello sees Elliott Bennett return to the starting XI and take the armband, whilst Sam Gallagher has picked up slight groin injury, which allows Danny Graham to play against one of his former clubs.

Adam Armstrong will play in attack, starting for the 150th time in his club career and hunting down a 50th league goal against a side who he scored against in this fixture last term.

Bradley Johnson starts in midfield, and a tinker to the team may well see Stewart Downing shift across to the left flank, with Bennett likely to line up on the right.

For the visitors, Grant McCann has opted to bring Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks in for the injured Eric Lichaj and benched Tom Eaves, in two changes to the team from the one that started at Reading a few days ago.

Wilks earns a starting berth having scored in the draw at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Deadline day signing Marcus Maddison will look to provide the creative spark in midfield, where his is joined by stand-in skipper Jackson Irvine and Daniel Batty.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm, tickets remain available for the contest, but if you can't make it then you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Johnson, Travis, Bennett (c), Downing, Armstrong, Graham.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Williams, Chapman, Samuel, Davenport, Brereton, Buckley.

Hull City: Long, McKenzie, McLoughlin, Elder, Maddison, Da Silva Lopes, Batty, Honeyman, Irvine (c), Magennis, Wilks.

Substitutes: Ingram, Eaves, Kingsley, Lewis-Potter, Bonds, Berry, Smith.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson.