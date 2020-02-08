Team news: Rovers v Fulham

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting lineup for today's home test against Fulham at Ewood Park.

Bradley Johnson comes into the team in place of Lewis Holtby, with a hamstring injury picked up against Middlesbrough a week ago keeping the ex-Fulham loanee out of this encounter with his former club.

The partnership of the armband-wearing Darragh Lenihan and Tosin Adarabioyo continues at the heart of the backline, with the latter making the 50th league appearance of his career. There is also a milestone for Stewart Downing, who starts for the 600th time in his club career.

Joe Rankin-Costello keeps his place in the team after securing a first league start in the first team last weekend, and starts for the first time at Ewood Park.

The visitors make one change to their starting XI, with Cyrus Christie dropping out to allow Tim Ream back into the side following the USA international's suspension against Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Fulham include an ex-Rover in the form of Tom Cairney in their team, with the playmaker skippering the Whites on his return to Ewood Park, but there's no welcome back for another former Rover in Harrison Reed, with injury keeping the diminutive midfielder out of this one today.

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the line for Scott Parker's side, supported on the flanks by Ivan Cavaleiro and Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Kick-off is at 3pm, tickets remain available for the contest, but if you can't make it then you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Johnson, Travis, Gallagher, Rankin-Costello, Downing, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Williams, Graham, Samuel, Davenport, Brereton, Bennett.

Fulham: Rodak, Hector, Odoi, McDonald, Mitrovic, Cairney (c), Ream, Decordova-Reid, Cavaleiro, Bryan, Onomah.

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Johansen, Kongolo, Christie, Knockaert, Sessegnon, Kamara.

Referee: Tony Harrington.