Team news: Charlton Athletic v Rovers

Two changes to the lineup see starting berths for Dominic Samuel and John Buckley at The Valley

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for today's Championship encounter against Charlton Athletic.

The alterations see Elliott Bennett and Danny Graham drop to the bench from the side that began against Hull City on Tuesday evening.

Coming in, there's a first start since August 2018 for Dominic Samuel, whilst John Buckley begins a game for the first time in 2020.

A calf injury to Derrick Williams sees Hayden Carter join up with the squad for the first time in his career, having first arrived at Rovers at Under-14s level. 

For the hosts, Lee Bowyer makes one change from the team that earned an eye-catching win against Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Aidan McGeady starts for the first time since making the late January switch from Sunderland, with Erhun Oztumer dropping to the bench for today's encounter.

There's also an opportunity for fellow loanee David Davis, who will feature against Rovers for the fourth time this term, with his three previous outings all coming for parent club Birmingham City.

Kick-off is at 3pm, and if you haven't made it then you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.

Charlton Athletic: Phillips, Pearce (c), Taylor, Matthews, Cullen, Sarr, Davis, Doughty, Lockyer, McGeady, Hemed.

Substitutes: Amos, Purrington, Oshilaja, Bonne, Green, Smith, Oztumer.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Johnson, Travis, Buckley, Downing, Samuel, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Graham, Chapman, Davenport, Brereton, Bennett, Carter.


