Team news: Brentford v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged starting XI for today's Championship encounter against Brentford, as he aims to celebrate his three years in charge of Rovers with a victory.

Dominic Samuel makes his 50th Rovers appearance, whilst John Buckley keeps his place as playmaker behind Adam Armstrong.

Rovers will be hunting down a third successive victory and clean sheet, along with completing a league double over the Bees following the 1-0 win at Ewood Park back in November.

Former Rovers Academy graduate David Raya starts in goal for the Bees, in what will be the last scheduled meeting between the sides at Griffin Park.

Injury continues to keep out defender Pontus Jansson, whilst Mathias Jensen hasn't recovered from an injury suffered at Birmingham City last weekend.

Talented front three Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo all start for Thomas Frank's outfit on home turf.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm, and you can track all the action via audio commentary on iFollow Rovers and our social media platforms.

Brentford: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Norgaard, Benrahma, Watkins, DaSilva, Marcondes, Mbeumo, Dalsgaard (c), Jeanvier.

Substitutes: Daniels, Valencia, Dervisoglu, Fosu, Baptiste, Oksanen, Roerslev.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Travis, Johnson, Downing, Buckley, Samuel, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Bennett, Carter, Brereton, Davenport, Gallagher, Graham.