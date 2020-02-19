Sheron thrilled with cup progress

Mike Sheron was a happy man after seeing his side earn an excellent victory over Preston North End in the FA Youth Cup at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

Despite going behind on two occasions on the evening, strikes from D'Margio Wright-Phillips, Jalil Saadi, Zak Gilsenan and Sam Burns ensured Rovers earned progression in the competition.

A place in the quarter-finals against Arsenal Under-23s awaits, and Sheron was thrilled to see his team fight to the end to extend their fine run in the competition.

“We’re delighted and I’m thrilled for the lads and everyone involved with our Academy," he beamed to iFollow Rovers after the contest.

“It’s a lot of effort, work and perseverance, and when you’re in the FA Youth Cup it’s always something that we all look at.

“The bigger picture is of course getting players into the first team picture, but it is nice when you have a nice little run in the FA Youth Cup.

“Credit to Preston, because they came and were focused with plenty of spirit and scored two goals. However, I’m really pleased with how our lads reacted to that.

“I felt there was a lot more control and a lot more composure than our game against Charlton in the last round, which wasn’t a very good performance.

“It’s something we’ve been working hard on for the last three or four weeks, and I’m really pleased with the bravery and consistency shown by the lads."

Rovers hit three goals in the final 12 minutes to win the tie, but Sheron admitted that Ben Dooley's sending off for the visitors just minutes before was the moment that changed the game.

“The big turning point was the sending off, and that’s something we’ve spoken to the lads about, keeping 11 players on the park," he added.

“The lads stuck to the game plan, kept passing the ball, kept moving it and managed the game pretty well in the end.

“The lads kept going and it’s pleasing to see us score from two set pieces, because it’s something we’ve been working at.”