Scoreline didn’t fully reflect the game

Gemma Donnelly felt her Rovers side were unlucky to go down 2-0 at home to Durham, with both goals coming in the second-half of a closely contested game.

The Blues had matched their well established Championship opponents for the majority of proceedings, but couldn’t find the back of the net and have anything to show for their efforts.

“I thought we were unlucky to be honest, we could have got something from the game,” the Blues boss reflected.

“At half-time I think it was a fair reflection of the amount of opportunities that both teams had.

“It took us a good 15 minutes to settle into the game, we were disorganised particularly in midfield, but once we got hold of it, we played really well.

“We had a good 15 minute spell ourselves of being on top and creating some really good opportunities.

“Of course we knew the next 45 minutes was going to be a big ask. Durham are relentless, they are so strong and physical, not a dirty team, just exactly how we’d like to be.

“They beat us to first and second balls and we ran out of steam a little bit. The second goal has come as a consequence of us trying to find an equaliser.

“There’s not too much we could do about that. We committed bodies forward, lost possession and they’ve gone on the counter and had two or three options to line the shot up.

“2-0 suggests not as tight of a game as it was, so I’m disappointed with the scoreline. It’s a point lost but Durham have done well and made their chances count.”

Rovers are next in action on Sunday, away to Coventry United Ladies, (2pm).