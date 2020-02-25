Skip to site footer
Samuel hungrier than ever for success

The frontman has earned back-to-back starts in the last two away games and is striving for a place in the XI at Ewood on Wednesday

February has proved to be a month to remember for Rovers frontman Dominic Samuel, who admits he's eager to grasp every opportunity with both hands.

Having last featured in the first team in October, the 25-year-old has come in from the cold this month, with cameos off the bench against Fulham and Hull City arriving before back-to-back starts at Charlton Athletic and Brentford.

Samuel missed almost all of last season with an enterior cruciate ligament injury back in August 2018, but has now forced his way back into Tony Mowbray's first team plans after initially biding his time featuring for the Under-23s team.

“It’s been a massive turnaround for me over the last few weeks, and that’s football for you," he admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of Wednesday's home clash with Stoke City.

“You have to always be ready and I’m grateful that I’ve been given a chance over the last few weeks, so hopefully I can keep it going.

“It’s been massive for me to be coming on and starting. It makes a big chance on your life to feel you’re part of a team that’s pushing for big things this season. It really lightens up your mood.

“As a professional, you want to play in every game, and when you aren’t playing you do feel left out a little bit. When you’re called upon you need to take the chance with both hands.

“The injury changed me for the better. It’s made me hungrier to do better things and to work harder in each game," he added.

“You can’t take things for granted. You have to keep at it, keep working hard and to not let anything slip by. When you get your chance, you have to keep working hard and pushing yourself.

“I’m a big believer in things happening for a reason. The injury has made me more into a man and has made me take football more seriously.

“I want to get better and I’m striving to keep working harder each game.”


