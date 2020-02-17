Sam hoping for another Burns night!

Sam Burns is looking to continue his FA Youth Cup scoring streak when Rovers Under-18s entertain Preston North End at Ewood Park tomorrow night.

The 17-year-old forward netted the third goal in Rovers’ 3-1 triumph over Newport County in the third round, before bagging the winner in the 1-0 victory over Charlton Athletic last time out.

“It’s been brilliant,” said Burns, whose superb solo goal against the Addicks set up tomorrow’s tie against North End.

“Getting the two goals in the last two rounds and that 70-yard run, I’m so happy about it and I can’t wait to play again and hopefully get more goals.

“To do it at Ewood Park, on the main stage, where the first team play, and especially for me getting those two goals, it’s been brilliant. You just want to play there again and be there each week.”

Burns, who has been with the club since Under-14s, says that there is a real buzz around the building in the build-up to FA Youth Cup encounters and he hopes Rovers can progress further in the coveted competition.

“Everyone’s buzzing, we can’t wait,” he added. “It’s a brilliant feeling for everyone, even the staff. They’re all with us, training is so much better and we’re all ready and excited.

“It’s a massive occasion and another good chance for us to impress and hopefully we can kick on in the competition.

“The feelings we’ve been getting after winning in rounds three and four, we’re very excited going into Tuesday night’s game and I think it’s a tie that we can win, so we’re looking forward to it.

“Round three, against Newport, it was a great team performance. Round four, against Charlton, it was a bit different. We had to do more defending, but we scored a good goal and we saw the game through.

“So two different performances, but happy to get through them both and hopefully we can do the same in round five.”

Burns believes Preston will provide a different challenge to what the players are used to in the Under-18 Premier League each Saturday and he feels the fact that it’s a local derby will add some spice to the contest.

“We’re not used to playing Category 3 teams,” the talented teenager told iFollow Rovers. “They play a different type of football, but it’s good for our development.

“I think they’ll be a lot more physical, we know that there’s going to be a few tackles, with it being a derby, so we’ll have to contend with that and concentrate on playing our football, and hopefully win the game.

“It’s a big game, for the fans as well, so we want to win.

“I know a few of the Preston players, so obviously we want to make a good impression, show what we’re about and get the bragging rights over them.

“They think they’re going to win and we think we’re going to win, so we’ve just got to do it on the night.”

Kick-off at Ewood Park is at 7pm on Tuesday night. All supporters are welcome. Admission is £4 for adults and £2 for concessions. Cash only at the turnstiles.