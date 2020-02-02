Rovers swoop for Walters

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of Wales international Georgia Walters from Tranmere Rovers Ladies.

The forward, who previously played for Swindon Town, will provide competition for Saffron Jordan and Natasha Flint at the top of the pitch.

The 26 year-old earned her first senior international call-up in October for the UEFA Women's Championship Qualifiers against Belarus and Northern Ireland.

She goes straight into the matchday squad for today’s league game at home to Durham.

Walters will wear the number 11 shirt at Rovers.

Welcome to the club, Georgia!