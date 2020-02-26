Rovers loanees join up with England squad

Fran Stenson and Missy Bo Kearns are both in the England U19s squad for next month’s La Manga Tournament in Spain.

The pair will link up with their national side from 1 March to 9 March, competing in the annual competition for the Lionesses.

They will face USA on Wednesday, play Sweden two days later and finally Denmark on the Sunday.

Stenson, on a season-long loan from Arsenal, has been Rovers’ number one goalkeeper this season, keeping crucial clean sheets in league wins over Durham and Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old will be hoping to build on her previous experience playing for the England youth teams.

Kearns, who is on a temporary deal from Liverpool, is a regular for England in younger age groups.

The midfielder has made three appearances since joining the Blues, with one assist and one Player of the Match award to her name.

Good luck, girls!