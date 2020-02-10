Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Community

NCS matchday recognises the best of Blackburn

Rovers will celebrate the impact that young people from Blackburn have had on NCS, a youth programme aimed at 16-17 year olds on Tuesday night

2 Hours ago

On Tuesday, Rovers will celebrate the impact that young people from Blackburn have had on NCS, a youth programme aimed at 16-17 year olds.

The awareness raising campaign, #NCSMatchday, is organised by the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, who deliver NCS in Blackburn with Darwen. 

In 2019, young people from EFL Trust’s network delivered over 650 Social Action Projects, volunteered over 260,000 hours of social action and raised over £230,000 for local charities and causes.

The event, supported by Rovers and the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, will be part of a wider EFL Trust (Charitable Arm of EFL) campaign that will see #NCSMatchday reach over 36 EFL and Premier League clubs across the country, highlighting the positive work that young people have done in their local community.

In 2019, #NCSMatchday reached over 2 million people, with over 450 footballers players across the country celebrating NCS and the young people who have given back to the local community.

Last year saw young people from the EFL Trust’s network deliver over 650 Social Action Projects, volunteer over 260,000 hours of social action and raise over £230,000 for local charities and causes.

NCS is a flagship government initiative that provides young people aged 16-17 the chance to take on new challenges, experience exciting activities, make long-lasting friendships and develop vital skills that will support them later in life.

Supporting young people’s transition to adulthood, the programme develops their strength of character, giving a sense of purpose, optimism and belonging.

Almost 600,000 young people have completed the NCS programme to date, giving up an incredible 14.5 million hours to social action projects since NCS started. To find out more and sign up, visit: www.wearencs.com.

The information on offer at www.brfctrust.co.uk can explain why dedicating four weeks of your summer to this idea can open doors for the rest of your life – just ask our NCS Youth Board (the graduates from the programme who stay with us to continue volunteering for social action work), who have visited places like Berlin and Milan, appeared on TV, received invites to council receptions and even won national awards in recognition of what they do for the wider community.

On Tuesday night, you’ll find an information stall in Jack’s FanZone and an enhanced NCS presence around the ground, especially at pitchside in the build up to the game.

Please stop and talk to these wonderful young people to discover what they continue to achieve – and how you can follow in their footsteps.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Community

NCS students brave the cold!

1 March 2018

For a lot of people, the ‘beast from the east’ has resulted in their week grinding to a sudden halt due to the snow, ice and below zero temperature.

Read full article

Community

NCS students bowl their way to success

22 August 2017

The BRCT NCS class of summer 2017 celebrated their graduation on Monday afternoon with a trip to tenpin bowling in Blackburn town centre.

Read full article

Community

Bradley backing NCS summer sign-ups

20 July 2017

New signing Bradley Dack is urging local teenagers to grab the final five places available on Blackburn Rovers Community Trust's summer NCS programme, which starts on Monday.

Read full article

Community

Sign up for Rovers' NCS squad

12 July 2017

Danny Graham and Jason Steele are already part of the Blackburn Rovers squad for this summer - how would you like to follow in their footsteps and become a valued part of our NCS team in the coming...

Read full article

Community

Community

Sleep Out for Blackburn to support Blackburn Foodbank in 2020

23 January 2020

Sleep Out for Blackburn is returning to Ewood Park on Friday 27th March, with Blackburn Foodbank named as the joint beneficiaries of the 2020 incarnation of the charity fundraiser that sees willing...

Read full article

Community

Christmas cheer to those in need

24 December 2019

Blackburn Rovers were delighted to support and spread some Christmas cheer to those less fortunate prior to Monday’s home game against Wigan Athletic.

Read full article

Community

Rovers mark day of disabilities

3 December 2019

Rovers and its official charity, Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, are proud to be able to acknowledge our support for people with a wide range of disabilities to mark the International Day of People...

Read full article

Community

2k take on the Blackburn 10k in a fantastic start

19 November 2019

A fantastic field of around 2,000 runners ensured that the inaugural Blackburn 10k was a race to remember!

Read full article

View more