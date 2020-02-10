NCS matchday recognises the best of Blackburn

On Tuesday, Rovers will celebrate the impact that young people from Blackburn have had on NCS, a youth programme aimed at 16-17 year olds.

The awareness raising campaign, #NCSMatchday, is organised by the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, who deliver NCS in Blackburn with Darwen.

In 2019, young people from EFL Trust’s network delivered over 650 Social Action Projects, volunteered over 260,000 hours of social action and raised over £230,000 for local charities and causes.



The event, supported by Rovers and the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, will be part of a wider EFL Trust (Charitable Arm of EFL) campaign that will see #NCSMatchday reach over 36 EFL and Premier League clubs across the country, highlighting the positive work that young people have done in their local community.

In 2019, #NCSMatchday reached over 2 million people, with over 450 footballers players across the country celebrating NCS and the young people who have given back to the local community.

NCS is a flagship government initiative that provides young people aged 16-17 the chance to take on new challenges, experience exciting activities, make long-lasting friendships and develop vital skills that will support them later in life.

Supporting young people’s transition to adulthood, the programme develops their strength of character, giving a sense of purpose, optimism and belonging.

Almost 600,000 young people have completed the NCS programme to date, giving up an incredible 14.5 million hours to social action projects since NCS started. To find out more and sign up, visit: www.wearencs.com.

The information on offer at www.brfctrust.co.uk can explain why dedicating four weeks of your summer to this idea can open doors for the rest of your life – just ask our NCS Youth Board (the graduates from the programme who stay with us to continue volunteering for social action work), who have visited places like Berlin and Milan, appeared on TV, received invites to council receptions and even won national awards in recognition of what they do for the wider community.

On Tuesday night, you’ll find an information stall in Jack’s FanZone and an enhanced NCS presence around the ground, especially at pitchside in the build up to the game.

Please stop and talk to these wonderful young people to discover what they continue to achieve – and how you can follow in their footsteps.