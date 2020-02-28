Skip to site footer
Rothwell: It's great to be back

The attacker was out of action for five games prior to starting against Stoke City in midweek

3 Hours ago

The return of Joe Rothwell handed Tony Mowbray a timely boost going into the midweek encounter against Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Ticket News

Ticket news: Swansea City (H)

4 Hours ago

Rothwell, who had been forced to sit out the last five outings with a hamstring injury picked up against Queens Park Rangers at the end of last month, managed to get through 79 minutes on Wednesday evening against the Potters.

The 25-year-old is expected to keep his place in the squad for Saturday's clash against Swansea City, with Rovers looking to earn three vital points to keep in check with the play-offs.

And reflecting on his injury and Wednesday night's Stoke stalemate, he says it was a frustrating time all round.

“It was a game that we felt we could and should have got more than a point out of," he admitted when touching on the contest with Michael O'Neill's side.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t quite break them down, but it’s another clean sheet, another point on the board and hopefully we can get all three this weekend.

“It was nice to be back after a month or so out because I thought the QPR game was the best I’ve played for a while.

“It was a bit of an innocuous injury really and it was frustrating being out.

“Now I’m back out there, I want to stay injury-free for the remainder of the season. The lads who came in and played did really well, and we’d been on a good run.

“I spoke to the boss before the game and we both agreed that the aim was to get as much of the game as I could," he revealed.

“I felt good and think I could have stayed on a little longer, but it was probably the right decision to rest up.

“Hopefully I can get ready to go again tomorrow against Swansea."


