Report: Rovers 0-0 Stoke City

Despite bossing the game, Rovers couldn't find a way through a dogged and determined Stoke City at a crisp Ewood Park.

Rovers had all the ball throughout the contest, with the best opportunities falling to in form Adam Armstrong, who could only find England international goalkeeper Jack Butland in inspired form.

Whilst it's a point closer to the top six, there will be a slight frustration that Rovers couldn't earn all three for their domination on home turf.

Tony Mowbray made two alterations to his team from the one that drew against Brentford a few days earlier, with John Buckley and Dominic Samuel dropping to the bench to allow Sam Gallagher and Joe Rothwell to come back in.

Rovers had the ball in the net inside the opening two minutes through the returning Rothwell, but he was adjudged to be offside when he slotted home after Jack Butland spilt Adam Armstrong's drive at goal.

At the other end, Tyrese Campbell tested Christian Walton with a left-footed effort, but it was comfortable for the Rovers stopper to hold.

The next opportunity in a lively opening 10 minutes came from the rampaging Ryan Nyambe, who took a touch before unleashing a strike that flew just past Butland's right-hand post.

The pantomime villain from his days at Wigan Athletic, Nick Powell went close to deceiving ex-Latics team-mate Walton, but his curling strike dropped wide of the right-hand post.

Stoke were organised and resolute defensively to ensure they went in at the interval all square, but Gallagher went close to breaking the deadlock five minutes into the second half, but couldn't beat Butland with a lifted attempt.

Soon after and Armstrong saw his driven effort go across goal and just past Butland's post as the hosts continued to probe for the opener.

Armstrong was the dangerman and he slalomed between Smith and Danny Batth but saw Butland in his way, before Campbell forced Walton to beat away his strike at the other end.

Rovers continued to press for a late winner, with Travis firing over before substitute Danny Graham saw a chance deflect wide in the final action of what turned into a frustrating night for Mowbray's men.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Travis, Johnson (Graham, 82), Downing, Rothwell (Rankin-Costello, 79), Gallagher (Samuel, 78), Armstrong.

Unused substitutes: Leutwiler, Brereton, Bennett, Buckley.

Booked: Lenihan, 13, Nyambe, 81

Stoke City: Butland, Smith, Batth, Collins, Martins Indi, Thompson (Cousins, 76), Ince, Allen (c), Clucas, Powell (Chester, 89), Campbell (Gregory, 72).

Unused substitutes: Davies, Vokes, Diouf, Oakley-Boothe.

Booked: Thompson, 29, Clucas, 90.

Referee: Darren Bond.

Attendance: 12,343 (861 away)