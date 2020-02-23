Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Report: Sheffield United Women 5-1 Rovers Ladies

Natasha Flint’s goal wasn’t enough to get anything from the game

2 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies were beaten 5-1 by Sheffield United Women on their return to Women’s Championship action at the Proact Stadium.

It was a dramatic first 45 minutes, with three goals and a red card for Kayleigh McDonald on the stroke of half-time - which proved crucial.

The visitors started the brighter and could have been in front had Natasha Fenton finished a golden opportunity to take the lead. 

She was played in by Saffron Jordan but her shot from a tight angle flashed narrowly past the post. 

And the Blues would be punished for missed opportunities, as the home side scored against the run of play. 

Jade Pennock found space inside the box and clinically finished, slotting the ball under the arms of Fran Stenson. 

Pennock scored her, and United’s second, soon after. A good run from Veatriki Sarri was initially stopped by Rovers, but the ball fell kindly for the winger, who found the bottom corner. 

Gemma Donnelly’s side were right back in the game when they deservedly got on the scoresheet. It was a brilliant finish from Natasha Flint who found the bottom corner from 25 yards out. 

However, McDonald’s straight red card for dissent put Rovers on the back foot for the second-half. And the Blades made that player advantage count straight away. 

Katie Wilkinson’s first time finish from Sophie Barker’s cross doubled the home side’s lead. 

And Mollie Green found the net from inside the area soon after to make it four. 

Flint might have given Rovers a glimmer of hope had her curling effort found the net, rather than dropping the wrong side of the bar.  

But the home side were dominant in the second period and could have had more goals if it wasn’t for the diving saves made by Stenson in the Rovers goal. 

An fifth goal did come late on. Former Blue Rhema Lord-Mears scored with her first touch after coming off the bench to add insult to injury. 

Next up for Rovers it's Charlton Athletic at home on Sunday, (2pm). 

ROVERS: Stenson, Jukes, Fenton, Jordan (C), Flint, McDonald (s/o 45), Chambers-Cook, S. Fletcher, Montgomery (Walters 45). 

Unused subs: Perry (GK), Beeley, Jones, Dykes. 

Referee: Ed Duckworth 

HT: 2-1


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Report: Rovers Ladies 0-2 Durham Women

2 February 2020

Rovers Ladies were beaten 2-0 by Durham Women as two second-half goals handed the visitors all three points at Bamber Bridge.

Read full article

Ladies

Report: Liverpool Women 8-1 Rovers Ladies

26 January 2020

Rovers bowed out of the Women’s FA Cup at the Fourth Round stage after a 8-1 defeat against Liverpool Women at Bamber Bridge.

Read full article

Ladies

Report: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Rovers Ladies

19 January 2020

Rovers Ladies produced a stunning second-half performance to come from behind and beat Charlton Athletic Women 2-1 at The Oakwood.

Read full article

Ladies

Report: Aston Villa Women 5-2 Rovers Ladies

11 December 2019

Rovers Ladies were beaten 5-2 by Aston Villa in an entertaining Continental Cup encounter at Boldmore St Micheals.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Donnelly relishing return to action

21 February 2020

Gemma Donnelly is eager to get back into ‘game mode’ after another three-week period without a competitive fixture.

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: Sheffield United Women v Rovers Ladies

21 February 2020

Rovers Ladies travel to face Sheffield United Women on Sunday in a rearranged FA Women's Championship fixture.

Read full article

Ladies

Blades game moved forward

19 February 2020

Rovers’ trip to face Sheffield United Women in the Women's Championship will now take place this Sunday.

Read full article

Ladies

Ticket news: Charlton Athletic (H)

10 February 2020

Tickets are now on sale for Rovers Ladies' Women’s Championship match at home to Charlton Athletic.

Read full article

View more