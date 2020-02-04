Report: Rovers Under-18s 0-1 Manchester United Under-18s

Despite having plenty of the ball on home turf, Rovers suffered a narrow defeat to Manchester United's Under-18s with trialist Kai Corbett's strike proving the difference at Brockhall.

Corbett produced an impact from the bench after coming on as a half time substitute, striking from close range in what proved to be the match-winning moment just after the hour mark.

Rovers went in search of a late equaliser, but couldn't find a way past visiting goalkeeper Dermot Mee and a stubborn United defence.

Mike Sheron handed a start to new capture D'Margio Wright-Phillips, who had arrived on a youth loan from Manchester City just a day before the contest.

Neil Ryan's side included Charlie Savage, the son of former Rovers favourite Robbie, and Harvey Neville, whose father Phillip was a stalwart in the United first team alongside brother Gary.

Opportunities were there for Sheron's side throughout the contest, with Jared Harlock spurning a great chance to put the hosts ahead when he somehow skewed a shot wide of the taget.

Mee produced an excellent stop to deny Isaac Whitehall's header from point-blank range after the skipper got on the end of Luke Brennan's free kick as United's goal lived a charmed life.

Harry Leonard was next to curse his luck soon after, before Brennan chanced his arm from range, only to see his effort from range fly wide.

United had their moments too, most notably when Zidane Iqbal saw his effort comfortably saved by Jordan Eastham, who returned to the side having featured for the Under-23s instead of the Under-18s last time out.

The visitors did improve after the break, with Max Haygarth and Martin Svidersky both failing to get on the end of Neville's free kick.

And there was to be a hammer blow for Rovers soon after, with the missed chances coming back to hurt the home side when Corbett bagged what was to be the winner to help haul United into mid-table.

The focus turns to the FA Youth Cup for Sheron's youngsters next up, with Preston North End the visitors to Ewood Park on Tuesday 18th February, kick-off 7pm.

Rovers Under-18s: Eastham, Pike, Whitehall, Boyomo, Gent, Burns, Saadi, Harlock (Pleavin, 66), Wright-Phillips (Durrant, 66), Leonard (Zimba, 81), Brennan.

Unused substitutes: Dowling, Cirino.

Manchester United Under-18s: Mee; Neville, Denham, Hockenhull, Hardley; Svidersky, Iqbal (Hoogewerf 76), Savage (Trialist 46); Forson, Haygarth (Stanley 56), Sotona.



Unused substitutes: Mastny, Gallagher-Allison.