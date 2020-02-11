Report: Rovers 3-0 Hull City

A magical seven minutes saw Rovers score three goals and return to winning ways with a blistering second half display against Hull City.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, Rovers burst into life through Darragh Lenihan's close range finish with 17 minutes of the contest remaining.

One became two soon after thanks to Adam Armstrong's scorching strike that went like a missile into the top corner to double the advantage.

A third arrived a moment later thanks to substitute Dominic Samuel, who capitalised on a mistake from George Long to bag a long-awaited first league goal since 2017.

The result firmly puts Rovers in the race for the top six, with a trip to Charlton Athletic next on the agenda on Saturday afternoon.

The boss made two alterations to his squad, with the changes enforced by injuries, with Joe Rankin-Costello and Sam Gallagher sitting out for Danny Graham and Elliott Bennett.

The first chance fell to Rovers after just 10 seconds of play, but after capitalising on a mix up at the back, Armstrong couldn't find a way past Long with only the viiting goalkeeper to beat.

Armstrong, in form and making his 150th start in his club career, tried his luck from range a moment later, but Long pushed his effort into the air before grabbing the ball at the second attempt.

The next opportunity wasn't far away for Rovers; this time it came via a diving header from Bradley Johnson, but he saw Long in his way after getting on the end of an inteligent tee up from the returning Graham.

Long had to be alert again on the half hour mark, and he managed to hold onto Stewart Downing's free kick after the experienced midfielder tried to catch him out at his near post.

Only a fine block from Robbie McKenzie denied Armstrong a 50th league goal of his career when he connected with Ryan Nyambe's low cross into the box with just five minutes to go until the interval.

It took 10 minutes after half time for Hull to muster an attempt towards goal, but Jackson Irvine's effort didn't dip enough and clanged against the crossbar before bouncing away.

A double change on the hour saw Ben Brereton and Samuel come on for Rovers in place of Graham and Bennett, and the former got straight to work on going for goal, but his effort was comfortable for Long to hold.

The substitutions brought Rovers to life, and Armstrong went on a brilliant solo run and strike that just whistled past Long's post thanks to a deflection, with Tosin Adarabioyo's header from the resulting corner going inches wide of the target.

The hosts continued to press, and Brereton's glancing header drifted just wide as the opening goal continued to evade both teams.

But that wasn't to last too much longer as Lenihan prodded home from close range after Bradley Johnson's header was blocked and fell into his path.

That gave Rovers added confidence for more, and Armstrong produced a thumping Goal of the Season contender that flew into the top corner and gave Long no chance.

The win was sealed two minutes later thanks to Samuel, who got on the end of an error from Long, took a couple of touches and then smashed low into the bottom left-hand corner to mark a magical seven minutes for the hosts.

Armstrong went in search of his second and Rovers' fourth with a few minutes remaining, but Long managed to beat away the striker's attempt from a dipping free kick.

That was to be that though as a strong second half display deservedly earned all three points for the hosts in the Ewood chill.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Johnson, Travis, Bennett (c) (Samuel, 60), Downing (Buckley, 83), Armstrong, Graham (Brereton, 60).

Unused substitutes: Leutwiler, Williams, Chapman, Davenport, Buckley.

Goal: Lenihan, 73, Armstrong, 78, Samuel, 80

Booked: Travis, 89

Hull City: Long, McKenzie, McLoughlin, Elder, Maddison, Da Silva Lopes, Batty (Berry, 83), Honeyman, Irvine (c), Magennis (Lewis-Potter, 70), Wilks (Eaves, 70).

Unused substitutes: Ingram, Kingsley, Bonds, Berry, Smith.

Booked: Elder, 36, Honeyman, 86

Referee: Jeremy Simpson.

Attendance: 11,188 (253 away)