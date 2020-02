Rovers’ upcoming away game against Derby County has been moved to a new date.

The game, which was due to be played at Pride Park on Saturday March 7th, will now take place 24 hours later on Sunday March 8th (kick-off 3pm), due to the Rams’ involvement in the FA Cup fifth round with Manchester United.

Rovers will be looking to complete a league double over Derby, having defeated Phillip Cocu’s side 1-0 at Ewood Park in December thanks to Adam Armstrong’s superb second-half strike.