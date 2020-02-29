Exclusive interview with Alan Shearer this weekend!

Rovers' programme returns for Saturday's encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park for our final home contest of the month.

This season we're aiming to interview every member of the 1994-95 Premier League-winning squad in every league issue.

For the clash against the Swans, we have an exclusive interview with Rovers and Premier League legend Alan Shearer.

Alan talks all about his time at Ewood Park, including goals, games, team-mates, Kenny Dalglish and much more 25 years on from our greatest season.

We also look back at what happened at this time back in 1995 during that memorable campaign under Sir Kenny, whilst profiling a former Rover from that campaign - this week it's Alan's turn.

Our Big Interview sees us sit down with John Buckley, who talks recent game time, his goal at Charlton, playing his part in the penalty at Brentford and putting in the extra hours on and off the pitch in order to improve.

Our Classic Clash feature allows us to reflect on the excellent 4-2 triumph over today's visitors way back in 2011 when Yakubu scored all four of our goals.

Charlie Mulgrew is next up for our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst Stewart Downing is up for our In The Kitbag piece.

In addition, there are updates regarding our Under-23s, Under-18s and Ladies teams, as well as the usual pieces with the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and news from around the club.

We look back on our recent encounters against Brentford and Stoke City, there's a training gallery and get the lowdown on Under-18s midfielder Zak Gilsenan, Under-23s defender Scott Wharton and new Ladies signing Georgia Walters.

There's plenty more inside our publication, which costs just £3, and you can purchase yours from our programme sellers dotted around Ewood Park.