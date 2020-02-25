Skip to site footer
Programme preview: Stoke City (H)

A look at what's inside the matchday programme against the Potters at Ewood Park on Wednesday night

4 Hours ago

Rovers' programme returns for Wednesday night's encounter against Stoke City at Ewood Park.

This season we're aiming to interview every member of the 1994-95 Premier League-winning squad in every league issue.

For the clash against the Potters, we spoke to the man who was Chairman at the time, Rob Coar.

Rob memories of the historic campaign, his working relationship with Jack Walker and Kenny Dalglish, overseeing a number of club record signings, including the ‘SAS’, and much more.

We also look back at what happened at this time back in 1995 during that memorable campaign under Sir Kenny, whilst profiling a former Rover from that campaign - this week it's Colin Hendry's turn.

Our Big Interview sees us sit down with in form defender Darragh Lenihan. The Irishman discusses goals, captaincy, Rovers’ recent form and our push for the play-offs.

Our Classic Clash feature allows us to reflect on the excellent 4-1 triumph over Wednesday's visitors way back in the FA Cup a few seasons ago under Gary Bowyer.

Joe Rankin-Costello is next up for our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst Corry Evans is up for our In The Kitbag piece.

In addition, there are updates on our Under-23s, Under-18s and Ladies teams, as well as the usual pieces with the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and news from around the club.

We also reflect on the clashes at Charlton Athletic and Brentford, and there's plenty more inside our publication, which costs just £3, and you can purchase yours from our programme sellers dotted around Ewood Park.


