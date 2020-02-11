Programme preview: Hull City (H)

Rovers' programme returns for tonight's encounter against Hull City at Ewood Park.

This season we're aiming to interview every member of the 1994-95 Premier League-winning squad in every league issue.

For the clash against the Tigers, we spoke to our former centre back, Nicky Marker.

Nicky discusses his move to Rovers from Plymouth, scoring a Premier League goal, learning off the likes of Colin Hendry and Henning Berg, missing the title-winning season through injury and much more.

We also look back at what happened at this time back in 1995 during that memorable campaign under Sir Kenny, whilst profiling a former Rover from that campaign - this week it's Henning Berg's turn.

Our Big Interview sees us sit down with in form frontman Adam Armstrong. Arma, who celebrated his 23rd birthday yesterday, is one goal away from 50 career league goals and one start away from 150 career league starts.

Our Classic Clash feature allows us to reflect on the excellent 4-0 triumph over tonight's visitors way back in March 1989.

Darragh Lenihan is next up for our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst Bradley Johnson is up for our In The Kitbag piece.

In addition, there is a look back on our #OneRovers Day designated game, two pages from our welcome back to Tony Parkes, our Under-23s, Under-18s and Ladies teams, as well as the usual pieces with the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and news from around the club.

We also reflect on the weekend clash with Fulham, get the lowdown on Under-18s defender Flavien Enzo Boyomo, Under-23s centre back Tyler Magloire and new Ladies signing Missy Bo Kearns.

There's plenty more inside our publication, which costs just £3, and you can purchase yours from our programme sellers dotted around Ewood Park.