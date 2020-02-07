Programme preview: Fulham (H)

This season we're aiming to interview every member of the 1994-95 Premier League-winning squad in every league issue.

For the clash against the Whites, we look back on an interview we had with Rovers legend Tony Parkes 15 years ago.

Tony talks about his long association with Rovers, from his playing days to getting into coaching to being caretaker manager and winning the 1992 play-off final and 1995 Premier League title, working alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish.

We also look back at what happened at this time back in 1995 during that memorable campaign under Sir Kenny, whilst profiling a former Rover from that campaign - this week it's also an ex-Fulham man in the form of Ian Pearce.

Our Big Interview sees us sit down with Stewart Downing. The experienced midfielder is set to make his 600th club career start this weekend, and discusses life at Rovers under Tony Mowbray, plans for the future and how enjoyment of the game keeps his young.

Our Classic Clash feature allows us to reflect on the excellent 4-0 triumph over Saturday's visitors way back in 2003.

Sam Gallagher is next up for our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst Joe Rankin-Costello, fresh from a first league start against Middlesbrough last weekend, is up for our new In The Kitbag piece.

In addition, there are updates regarding details of the Heads Up campaign and our #OneRovers Day designated game, our Under-23s, Under-18s and Ladies teams, as well as the usual pieces with the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and news from around the club.

We look back on four points gaines from the last couple of first team outings against Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough, the last two Under-23s games, get the lowdown on Under-18s midfielder Jalil Saadi and have an interview with new Ladies signing Georgia Walters.

There's plenty more inside our publication, which costs just £3, and you can purchase yours from our programme sellers dotted around Ewood Park.