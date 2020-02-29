Preview: Rovers v Swansea City

The first of the final 11 games of the campaign arrives this weekend, with Swansea City making the long trip up to the north-west from Wales.

Rovers will be without the suspended Darragh Lenihan for the encounter, with the likes of Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Nyambe waiting in the wings to potentially replace the Republic of Ireland international at the heart of the backline.

Derrick Williams would have been another contender to come in for his countryman, but the 27-year-old may not be risked after recently returning to full training after a calf injury.

Swansea are set to be without the injured Mike van der Hoorn, with the Dutchman expected to miss the remainder of the campaign following surgery on his knee.

Another who could miss the trip could be Kosovan international winger Bersant Celina, with an illness keeping the former Manchester City flanker out of the midweek defeat to Fulham.

The reverse fixture saw both teams finish a man light in an entertaining encounter at the Liberty Stadium back in December.

Ex-Swans favourite Danny Graham put Rovers ahead early in the first half before Andre Ayew levelled soon after.

The second half didn't have any goals, but Tom Carroll and Bradley Dack both saw red in separate incidents in the final 45 minutes down in south Wales.

This weekend's contest is expected to be just as tight, with Swansea sitting a place and a point below Rovers in the Championship table.

And visiting boss Steve Cooper admitted in his pre-match press conference that he's ready for a tricky encounter against Mowbray's men.

"It'll be a tough game. We had a difficult game at home, it was a midweek game earlier on in the season," the Swans boss told Wales Online ahead of the trip north.

"We've got to use our anger and frustrations to make a strong and positive impact in the game so we can take the best version of us there.

"We need to stay strong and together, and continue to plan and play as we want the team to.

"If we can show the fight, desire and pride that we did against Fulham then we'll give ourselves a chance."

Kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, tickets remain available for the contest, but if you can't make it then you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.