Match Previews

Preview: Rovers v Stoke City

A look ahead to Wednesday night's encounter against the Potters at Ewood Park

1 Hour ago

Game number 35 of the Championship campaign takes place on Wednesday night when Stoke City head up the M6 to do battle with Tony Mowbray's side.

Rovers picked up a point against Brentford on Saturday afternoon to keep up the heat on the teams in the top six, whilst Stoke earned all three points in an eye-catching home triumph over Cardiff City.

A win for Rovers could move them to within two points of the play-offs, depending on other results, whilst the visitors could move six points clear of the relegation places.

Positive news for Mowbray is that Joe Rothwell is back in contention to play following a hamstring injury, whilst Sam Gallagher is pushing for a starting berth after emerging off the bench at Brentford.

However, Derrick Williams remains out of action due to a calf injury and won't be risked in midweek.

Whilst Mowbray's mood has been improved by the return of Rothwell, Wednesday night's visitors also have recent recoveries in time for the game.

Defensive reinforcements come in the form of club captain Ryan Shawcross and Liam Lindsay, which has provided Stoke boss O'Neill with a welcome boost.

“There’s no real advancements (with injuries), Ryan has stepped up his training and he has trained today, Stephen Ward is still with the medical team at this team at this minute in time,” the Potters boss told his pre-match press conference.

“Liam Lindsay returned to training today so we’ll see how he is and in relation to Wednesday night, but we don’t have anyone else missing.

“I said to the players that these weeks can be massive, but to get the real benefit you need to win the first game and that’s what we’ve done at home to Cardiff.

“Now we have the chance to add to that and all of that builds momentum - and when you have that momentum you get confidence and I don’t think fatigue becomes an issue.”

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and tickets remain available on the day of the game. To purchase yours online, please click here.

If you can't make it, you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.


