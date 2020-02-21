Skip to site footer
Preview: Sheffield United Women v Rovers Ladies

Gemma Donnelly’s side are back in league action this weekend

1 Hour ago

Rovers Ladies travel to face Sheffield United Women on Sunday in a rearranged FA Women's Championship fixture.

Here’s our guide to the game…

GAME DETAILS

It's a 1pm kick-off at the Proact Stadium, Chesterfield. 

STATE OF PLAY

The Blues want to bounce back from defeat at home to Durham last time out. Two second-half goals condemned Rovers to a first league loss of 2020. 

A win on Sunday can’t move Rovers up the table, although it could take them to within a point of sixth placed Leicester City, who they have three games in hand on. 

OUR OPPONENTS

Sheffield United are currently six points behind top of the table Aston Villa. Durham also sit a point ahead in second - but have played a game more. 

The Blades come into this game off the back of a resounding 5-0 victory away at Coventry United Ladies. They have scored a league-high 41 goals so far this campaign. 

Carla Ward’s side exited the FA Cup at the Fourth Round stage, losing 3-0 at home to Super League side Birmingham City. 

PREVIOUS MEETING

The two sides met in the league with United coming away from Bamber Bridge with all three points. 

Saffron Jordan and Natasha Flint were both on the scoresheet for the Blues in the 3-2 defeat.  

The pair also faced off in the Continental Cup Group Stage earlier this season, with the Yorkshire club winning 4-1 after an early sending off for Chelsey Jukes. 

TICKETS

Advanced tickets are available to buy via the Sheffield United ticketing website. Adults are priced at £5 and concessions at £3. You can also buy tickets on the gate, at no extra cost. 


