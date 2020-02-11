Skip to site footer
Preview: Rovers v Hull City

Rovers welcome the Tigers to Ewood Park for game number 32 of the Championship campaign

6 Hours ago

Hull City are the visitors to Ewood Park on Tuesday night as Rovers look to return to winning ways at the earliest opportunity.

Ticket News

Ticket news: Hull City (H)

3 Hours ago

If selected, Adam Armstrong will make his 150th league start, whilst also chasing down his 50th league goal, just a day after the frontman celebrated his 23rd birthday.

Rovers will be without Joe Rankin-Costello, with a hamstring injury picked up at the weekend keeping the midfielder out of tonight's encounter.

Bradley Dack, Lewis Holtby and Corry Evans remain long-term absentees, whilst Joe Rothwell is still a couple of weeks away from returning to fitness from his hamstring strain.

Without a win in their last six games in all competitions, Hull come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Still adjusting to life after the departures of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki to West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion, respectively, McCann went about replacing the duo by bringing in the attacking pair of Mallik Wilks and Marcus Maddison in the January transfer window.

McCann will be without loan winger Josh Bowler for tonight's game, with the Everton flanker out for the next two months with a heel injury, whilst ex-Rover Martin Samuelsen, who appeared four times for us during the 2016-17 campaign, is also a doubt.

Rovers will go in search of making it a double against City following our 1-0 victory at the KCOM Stadium at the beginning of this season.

In fact, Rovers haven't lost to Hull in the last three encounters, winning 3-0 and 1-0 in the two games prior to this season's clash.

Hull have won only once in the last 10 league meetings at Ewood Park, which dates all the way back to 1986.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and tickets remain available on the day of the game. To purchase yours online, please click here.

If you can't make it, you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.


